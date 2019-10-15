It's getting to be time to bring in your plants for the winter and put that ice-scraper-and-snow-brush back into your car.
Cynthia Martel is the Dairy Science Agent for the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office in Franklin County. She described frost as “what happens when we start to see changes in seasons, outdoor temperatures [air and ground] and moisture.”
“Frost is essentially water in the form of a vapor or gas that becomes solid and adheres to objects. It happens when temperatures drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit at night and ground temperatures are still warm,” she wrote in an email.
Tammy Goodyear of the Farm Service Agency in Patrick County explained that frost is basically frozen dew. “When the temperature gets low enough, moisture will freeze on the plant and kill it,” she said.
Many plants tend to survive a light frost, but heavy frost kills annual plants and may injure perennials.
Eventually winter will settle in, and the ground will freeze. Then frost will stop appearing until the ground gets warmer in spring.
Frost can occur when the measured outside temperature is higher than 32 degrees, Goodyear said. That’s because hot air rises and cold air settles; the temperature on lawns and low plants can be lower than only a few feet up – where thermometers are likely to be.
Other factors affect frost, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, such as:
- Wind at night keeps frost away.
- If the sun sets through a layer of thickening clouds, the clouds will slow radiational cooling and help prevent frost.
- Plants in valleys and lower slopes are more vulnerable.
- And, in an ironic twist from the rule of colder air settling on the ground, it’s also possible that plants close to the ground may be better-protected by the earth’s warmth.
Forecasting the first frost is difficult. However, the National Weather Service, which has an office in Blacksburg, says frost may hit parts of southwestern Virginia by the end of this week.
Thursday will be “really the first really chilly day we have had in some time,” the NWS reports. The lows Thursday night and Friday night are expected to be around 40 degrees for Martinsville; slightly warmer in Ararat; and the mid- to high-30s in Meadows of Dan.
The first frost likely will come in by Thursday night and Friday morning, the NWS predicts, at least in low-lying areas. However, most areas have enough wind predicted to prevent frost from forming.
“We really haven’t had the killing frost [this year]," Goodyear said. “There was some frost in the low-lying areas, but nothing where it’s really damaged anything at this point, that we know of.”
Said Martel: “Our farmers that grow crops don’t worry as much about a light frost or freeze. It’s the hard frost and freezes that hurt farmers the most. That is why you will see fruit producers protecting crops when they hear of a frost.”
Frost can change the moisture content of crops that dairy, beef and grain farmers are harvesting, she said, adding, “It has the potential to change the nutrient content of the crop that will be harvested to feed animals.”
