People in this area usually complain about deer in the gardens and on roads -- especially in the Mulberry Road area, where the animals are said to be overpopulated plus destructive.
Lately, though, one deer has become immensely popular: an albino.
Paul Huckfeldt was one of the first people known to have seen this all-white deer, and by the third week of July he had snapped a photograph of it, off Morningside Lane near Mulberry Road. Now the deer is the talk of the town – at least, in the southeastern area.
“Although it’s unusual, it’s not uncommon” that a deer could be albino, meaning all white with light eyes and pinkish hooves, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries wildlife biologist Dan Lovelace said.
The chance of a deer being albino is 1 in 30,000, according to DGIF.
Real estate agent Julian Mei said he has figured out the deer’s schedule by seeing it often as he shows houses in the area.
“I have come to set my watch on its schedule and nearly zeroed in on its most probable neighborhood,” he wrote by text message. “It is almost without exception always on or near Morningside Lane, specifically on a spacious side yard between two homes just halfway down the road. It seems to come from the woods behind, make its way up the yard, graze a bit, then head across the street and over toward Lake Lanier and then back again. The route tends to start around 3-4 p.m. and no earlier. On three occasions, I have just driven down Morningside on the off chance of seeing it, and BOOM -- there it is, and always near where I expect it.”
“He’s always with other deer,” said Michelle Tilley Hamdy of Whittle Court – just through the woods from Morningside Lane -- and “so beautiful!” She said she has seen the deer several times, both early morning or late night.
There usually are about a dozen deer nearby “and one very protective mama,” Mei wrote.
Elizabeth Bailey said she sees an albino deer late evenings around Knollwood Road or Morningside Lane.
“We have seen this gorgeous creature three times,” reported Ken Vickers of Knollwood Road.
Gael Marshall Chaney saw it with other deer in a side yard on Morningside Lane, she said.
Observers haven't made clear if the deer is male or female, although Mei said someone told him he had spotted “the emergence of some small antlers. It is possible it is a boy.”
Ashley Gill Harrington of Morningside Lane said the deer is in her yard often, and she has nicknamed the deer “Snow White.”
Mei said some potential names he’s heard suggested for it include Marty (for Martinsville), Artemis, Ghos and Patronus. “The one that universally seems to be loved, however -- and is a stroke of genius -- is ‘Blanched Deervereux.’ That one has my vote, female or male,” he wrote. That name is a pun version of the name of a character from "Golden Girls."
The albino deer has a deeper meaning than just looks for Lewis Pitzer, who said he lives on Mulberry Road, about two miles down from the deer’s territory. He first saw the deer when he was dropping off some church-dinner raffle tickets to Page Beeler’s house farther down Mulberry then looped back up through Morningside.
“It was pretty neat. I’ve heard about it but never seen an animal that white before” other than a polar bear in captivity, he said. “It was really a special thing for sure.”
It was about 8 a.m. that he saw it and took a picture. That picture shows the deer to be practically glowing, he said.
“It means a lot to a lot of people,” Pitzer said. “It’s like people have projected something onto it, which is interesting.” No matter what people’s different approaches to life, the deer brings out a sense of wonder, he explained.
The deer also should bring about a sense of caution, he said. People drive too fast on Mulberry Road, which not only makes it potentially dangerous to the deer so many people seem to be excited about, but also the several new families with young children he’s noticed have moved into the area.
Another unexpected animal Pitzer said he has seen recently is a red fox, across from Lake Lanier.
“You do a double-take seeing stuff like that,” he said.
At first he thought the fox was a funny-looking cat, he said. It was walking parallel to his car, then went down into the bottom of Lake Lanier by Bob White’s house.
Another type of unexpected animal-viewing was an all-white squirrel. Jennifer Daughtry reports having seen an albino squirrel at the top of Mulberry Road, and a Martinsville Bulletin reporter has seen one off Moss Street, near the Market Street end.
It’s much more common to see deer which have blotches of white coloration on portions of their hide, according to the N.C. Wildlife Commission. That’s called “piebald,” and the trait shows up in about 1 in every 1,000 deer.
Albino deer and other animals are completely normal, except for lacking the gene(s) for color, the DGIF website states.
There is another type of white coloration of deer called piebald, which the DGIF website says occurs in about 1 out of every 1,000 deer. A piebald deer has varying amounts of white but always with some brown.
“The piebalds are more genetically affected by that gene deficiency,” Lovelace said. “Their back has a definite arch to it.”
The piebald condition “is frequently associated with other harmful physical conditions, including skeletal deformities (e.g., dorsal bowing of the nose, short/deformed legs, curved spine, short lower mandible, etc.) and internal organ deformities,” the DGIF website states.
Ben Williams, science administrator of the Virginia Museum of Natural History, weighed in on the matter after having seen photographs of the deer. He wrote in an email that it's hard to tell from just pictures; it could be either albino or piebald, which he also called "leucistic":
"The tell-tale sign of an albino is that it has pink or red eyes because the lack of pigment in the iris allows the blood vessels inside the retina to be visible. It is hard to tell from the photos if this deer has pink eyes or not, but if someone gets a better look at it and notices pink eyes, then it is an albino.
"Leucism causes a partial but not complete loss of pigmentation in an animal, but it does not affect the eyes ...
"While beautiful, albinism and leucism in animals are the result of recessive genes and are often caused by inbreeding. Albino or leucistic animals frequently have additional health problems, and albino animals tend to have poor eyesight. They are also easy pickings for predators and prized by some hunters. Fortunately for this deer, it doesn't have to worry about either of those problems in the residential Mulberry area."
A condition even more rare than albinism is a melanistic condition that causes a deer’s coloration to be extremely dark and sometimes black, according to the N.C. Wildlife Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.