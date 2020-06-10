Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN SURRY...NORTHERN STOKES...WESTERN HENRY AND PATRICK COUNTIES... AT 1215 AM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR COLLINSTOWN, OR NEAR STUART, MOVING SOUTHWEST AT 25 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MOUNT AIRY... STUART... ARARAT... SPENCER... BASSETT... WOOLWINE... AND SANDY RIDGE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.