A grant from The Harvest Foundation will help improvements at the Blue Ridge Airport in Spencer take off.
With their notes threatening to take flight in the cold gusting wind, officials gathered on the runway Wednesday afternoon to announce the $863,000 award. Of this, $63,000 will be used for an environmental study, and the remaining $800,000 will fund design work by Eden & Associates to extend the runway by 1,000 feet.
“We are blown away by your support,” Rob Spilman, member of the Blue Ridge Airport Authority, quipped during his remarks.
The project will extend the airport’s runway to 6,000 feet, increasing its capacity so that more aircraft can use the facility, speakers said. As it stands now, “the runway has been a limiting factor,” Spilman said. “We lose more than 500 flight operations a year to Greensboro and other airports because of this.”
Blue Ridge Airport currently has an economic impact of $9.7 million in the area, and facility improvements could grow it by an additional 50%, Spilman said.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine recently announced $7 million in federal funds for infrastructure improvements at the airport, including an expansion of the terminal apron, construction of new hangars and relocation of the road.
The additional support from Harvest “allows us to accelerate this process,” Spilman said. “We’ve gone to the front of a long line, thanks to Harvest. This funding cuts six years out of the process.”
The project could be completed as early as 2025, officials said.
During the presentation, foundation and government officials praised the airport’s role in economic development efforts. It allows corporate travelers, industry prospects, Martinsville Speedway traffic and clients of Primland resort easy access to Henry and Patrick counties.
Blue Ridge Airport is “one of the best-kept secrets in Martinsville-Henry County,” serving as “a vital gateway for tourism and commerce,” said David Stone, chair of The Harvest Foundation’s board of directors. “For every dollar the foundation invests, the airport will potentially leverage $50 from state and federal sources. This is a major economic win for our community.”
Mark Heath, president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp., called the airport “our community’s front door.” He noted that it supports 112 local jobs and directly impacts his ability to recruit new industry to the area.
“In the business world, time literally is money,” Heath said in his remarks. “The airport is essential to our efforts. Without Blue Ridge Airport, the EDC would have 25% less traffic.”
Wednesday’s announcement was the first of The Harvest Foundation’s 2019 grant cycle, which totals $3.88 million awarded to eight organizations, according to a news release from the foundation.
In a change from past years, which announced the grant awards all at once, the foundation will unveil each award one at a time over the next two weeks, using the Harvest “Grants Map.”
“Each year, we as a staff work to come up with a unique way to announce our fall grants to the community. We believe each and every grant recipient deserves a spotlight on the important work they're doing for our community,” Harvest Communications Director Latala Hodges said.
“This year, we're using a fun visual called the Harvest Grants Map, with the hashtag #XMarkstheGrant.”
Grants will be announced starting Friday on The Harvest Foundation’s Facebook page and at www.theharvestfoundation.org.
