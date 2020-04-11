Longtime building products industry executive Jay Dickens has been selected as president and CEO of The Lester Group, its board of directors announced this week.
Dickens, 58, joined The Lester Group in 2018 as president. He was promoted to CEO following the retirement of Jim O’Brien, who has since been elected co-chair of the board of directors and will continue to be involved with the company, a release from the company said.
Lester, based in Martinsville, produces building materials, retail stores and manufacturing treated lumber and commercial and residential doors. The company also has more than 18,000 acres of forest lands in Virginia and North Carolina, and its real estate division has developed residential communities, shopping centers, office buildings and restaurants in Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia.
Dickens has 37 years of experience in the building products industry. Before coming to The Lester Group, he was vice-president of American Direct and he has had executive positions with Rugby and Huttig building products.
Dickens noted in the release that The Lester Group is an “essential business” during the coronavirus crisis and “has a positive outlook for continued growth.”
The company plans in May to open its fifth retail store, New River Valley Building Supply in Christianburg. Dickens predicts employment at The Lester Group will continue to increase to more than 200 by the end of May.
“Our goal is to expand the company’s capacity to continue to increase sales profitably,” he said in the release. “We are in a strong growth position because we have a unique culture, are nimble, and can take advantage of opportunities quickly.
“We will continue to invest in people, ideas and technology that help us serve our customers better, improve the quality of the work experience of employees, and strengthen the communities we serve,” he added.
O’Brien said The Lester Group is in “an excellent position. Company sales set a record last year. An outstanding senior management team has vast experience and is built on solid core values.”
George W. Lester II, who retired as CEO in 2018 after 44 years and serves as co-chair of the board, praised O’Brien for “doing a fantastic job.”
“He’s a far-sighted leader with a steady hand,” Lester said in the release. “Our company has a great future.”
Dickens is a native of Little Rock, Ark., and grew up in the building products industry. His great-grandfather operated a sawmill; his grandfather owned a furniture manufacturer; and his father was an executive at the founding of Wilsonart, the world’s largest manufacturer of engineered surfaces.
He graduated from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., and he and his wife, Jill, have four adult children living in St. Louis, Kansas City and Los Angeles.
“Jill and I enjoy living in Martinsville and the quality of life in Southwest Virginia,” he said.
Dickens serves on the boards of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, the YMCA, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge and the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society. Jill Dickens is a board member of Piedmont Arts.
