Now that 2019 has come to an end, it’s time to take a look at the big stories that will continue into 2020:
Reversion
Without a doubt, the most hotly debated story of 2019 was the issue of Martinsville reverting from a city to a town of Henry County. Both city and county residents stand to be profoundly affected by this change.
In January, Martinsville’s new mayor, Kathy Lawson, announced her top priority would be deciding whether reverting from a city to a town would be worth pursuing. Roughly $60,000 had already been spent to fund a new financial forecast of life with and without reversion.
Six days after Lawson’s statement, the city received a letter from the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts indicating that Martinsville was on their list of possible localities in financial distress.
By April, the Henry County Board of Supervisors wrapped up a presentation of their proposed budget for the following year. Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told the board that if they city reverted it could have a negative impact on the county’s budget and there was really nothing the board could do to stop it.
“Finally, the 800-pound gorilla is city reversion,” he said. “I have no idea what the city will do.”
By October, the Board of Supervisors adopted their new legislative agenda and included an item that would endorse requiring a public vote to accept a city that went through the process of surrendering its charter and becoming a town within a county government.
The word “reversion” finally appeared on city council’s November agenda and a public information meeting was held on the subject.
Meanwhile, Lawson wrote a letter to the Henry County Board of Supervisors asking them to meet with City Council in an effort to avoid reversion. The Board of Supervisors addressed the issue at their regular meeting and authorized Supervisors Chair Jim Adams to ask the council to delay a vote on reversion and begin a dialogue on the topic of combining school systems.
On Dec. 11, the council held a public hearing on reversion and then promptly voted unanimously to begin the process. Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday announced that the city had retained the services of Troutman Sanders law firm for potential litigation with the county over the matter.
In a perfect scenario where the city and county could come to full agreement on reversion, the process could be complete by the summer of 2020. Depending upon the extent of any disagreements, the process could be drawn out for at least two years and cost each government millions of dollars in legal fees.
How the matter will play out will likely be determined in 2020.
Rivers and Trails
In March, the Henry County Board of Supervisors endorsed a plan that Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner described as “a citizen-envisioned road-map for a network of trails and river access points on the Smith River.”
The board unanimously endorsed the 80-page plan.
“This plan continues the work of expanding and improving the outdoor recreational opportunity spectrum that will make the community a more desirable place to love, promote tourism, provide economic opportunities to attract businesses and protect the natural environment and local cultural heritage in Martinsville and Henry County,” the plan states.
In November, the newest section of the Dick & Willie Passage Trail was opened.
“This is a day we’ve eagerly looked forward to for more than two years, the official unveiling of the Dick & Willi Trail’s newest piece, section 6B,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said.
Last month, a $320,600 grant from The Harvest Foundation was announced to help connect two large sections of the trail, which will create 10 continuous miles of paved trail once construction is complete. The Virginia Department of Transportation has already committed nearly $1 million to the project, and the county will add another $207,000.
Expect more trail construction in 2020.
Henry-County-Martinsville fair
At a January meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant announced it was time to look into the possibility of bringing back a county fair., last held a decade ago.
“I always loved them," he said. "I’m just trying to stir up interest in the county."
The following month, Bryant told the board that Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell and business leader George Lester had both offered to provide a proper site for a revived fair.
Emboldened by overwhelming support from members of the community, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously for county staff to set up a committee and look for partners to restore the fair.
About two weeks ago, Henry County unveiled a logo promising the return of a fair in the fall of 2021.
2020 will be a year of planning the details.
A new jail
So far, roughly $64.1 million worth of construction contracts have been awarded to build a new Henry County Adult Detention Facility. By the time the Henry County Board of Supervisors is finished, it will have awarded another $12 million in contracts.
For for a total of roughly $76 million, the county will get a 160,000-square-foot facility with 400 beds. It is to be built on 30 acres at 800 DuPont Road, the site of the former DuPont plant.
The county is eligible for reimbursement from the state for 25% of the costs, leaving taxpayers with a tab of slightly more than $57 million.
Construction is estimated to take about two years.
Expect to see major construction throughout 2020 at the former DuPont site.
Emergency order at Blue Ridge Rehab Center and Blue Ridge Manor
In July, a judge issued an emergency order and appointed a special receiver in an effort to keep open the financially struggling Blue Ridge Rehab Center and Blue Ridge Manor in Martinsville.
Later that month, it was learned that the state had cited dozens of deficiencies and violations during recent years, ranging from tending to patients’ specific needs, to levels of staffing, to maintenance of the facilities, to making sure that temperatures aren’t too hot for the hundreds of aging, fragile and infirm patients who live there or visit for treatment.
In August, the receiver had filed with the court what she described as significant issues - even inadequate cooling during a heat wave - and recurrences of the sorts of problems the court documents had said forced the facility into receivership. She also complained that the owners were not cooperating.
By September, Martinsville Circuit Judge G. Carter Greer held the owners in contempt of his order to comply and threatened to levy a fine of $1,000 for every day that they failed to cooperate with court-appointed receiver Suzanne Roski.
The matter remains unsettled.
Fines, code violations and resignations at Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Roselawn Burial Park
Last March, most of the staff at Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home quit and Roselawn Burial Park had been fined for code violations by the Cemetery Board of the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.
Former manager S.T. Fulcher and office manager Patricia Belton resigned at the end of the day and started work at Wright Funeral Services & Cremation the next morning.
In May, Amy Green, director of safety and compliance for Roselawn Development LLC, signed a consent order agreeing to complete work and make repairs within 90 days or risk losing its license.
Roselawn was instructed to repair or replace missing or damaged curbing, repair broken grave markers, fill and seed areas of settling soil over graves, repair walls and ceiling of the mausoleum crypt, repair the mausoleum ceiling where a substance was seen dripping from it and mounding on the floor, repair or replace interior and exterior lighting and repair fallen upright headstones.
The order was signed by the Cemetery Board Acting Secretary, Mary Broz-Vaughan on Sept. 18.
“The cemetery company [Roselawn] provided the agency with information in mid-December concerning completion of the work required, and our Compliance and Investigations section is reviewing the information to verify that it satisfies the terms of the consent order,” wrote Broz-Vaughan in an email Dec. 30.
When asked when the review would be complete, Broz-Vaughan wrote: “I don't have a specific timetable, feel free to touch base at the end of January or early February.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.