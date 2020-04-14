As of Tuesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, the city of Martinsville and Patrick County have been spared from any confirmed cases of COVID-19. Henry County has eight confirmed cases, among the lowest in the state.
But state-ordered emergency laws regarding the operation of businesses are the same across the state, and this means small businesses all across this part of Virginia are being economically devastated to the same extent as those in Northern Virginia, Richmond and Tidewater, where most of the confirmed cases have been found.
Banks are overwhelmed with desperate business owners trying to wade through the application process for emergency federal assistance, but there is help available if you know where to find it.
“We are receiving four times as many calls and email than normal,” said Sheri McGuire, the executive director of Longwood Small Business Development Center. “Many business owners - and even banks - are confused and frustrated by changing rules, requirements and applications processes.”
Longwood has a deep relationship with the Small Business Administration and often can find answers others cannot.
“Our consultants are consistently looped into conversations with leaders in their communities, often very early on as part of their planning processes,” McGuire said.
The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber is working with Longwood to assist local businesses, and as of Tuesday morning officials had helped 35 small business owners, about five to seven inquires per day.
“We provide business owners with a list of items we will likely need during our first contact and set up a one-on-one phone call or Zoom meeting to help them with every question on the applications whether it is the SBA EIDL [Economic Injury Disaster Loan] with up to $10,000 loan forgiveness or the Payroll Protection Program [PPP], which also has a loan forgiveness component and administered through local banks,” Chamber President Lisa Watkins said. “Some of the jargon can be confusing to most business owners who may not be familiar with government terminology, so we take the time to explain each item and get them to the finish line with any of the applications.”
Although many state and national organization are already offering guidance via email, blogs, fliers and webinars, the chamber and the SBDC’s goal is to give attention to each client’s specific needs.
“We’re able to work with our clients one-on-one, taking the time to get to know their business details, offer moral support and give the best, individual advice we can,” McGuire said. “We’ve adapted our consulting process to be virtual yet real-time, either by phone or video conferencing.”
Longwood SBDC has received more than 120 requests for information across its service area, from Martinsville to Petersburg. “The applications for emergency funding for COVID-19 inflicted hardship doesn’t require a lot of financial data up front,” McGuire said. “Although SBA and you banker will likely ask for additional information later.”
Watkins said the process slows down if the business has not filed a tax return or the business owner is not able to quickly access financial information.
“You need financials and corporate documents for the PPP program,” Watkins said at last week’s local COVID-19 briefing with local leaders. "The process can take three days to at least a week.”
But on Tuesday Watkins said the chamber awaits its first success story.
“Unfortunately, none of the applicants have reported back that they have received funding yet. However, we do anticipate having a large number of jobs retained and businesses able to continue to operate over time,” she said.
McGuire and her team of consultants are encouraging businesses to gather and keep monthly records of their sales history, business expenses and payroll - all items they can find on a standard profit and loss report and their payroll tax form.
“We’re figuring this out together,” McGuire said. “We want our small businesses to know that they’re not alone.”
“What I have enjoyed the most is having the privilege to work with business owners who are so passionate about their staff and their businesses,” Watkins said. “It’s a true honor for our small but mighty Chamber team to help like this."
