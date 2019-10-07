MEADOWS OF THE DAN — There is a field of flowers here that will take your breath away.
A Patrick County farmer, with the help of the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Natural Resource Conservation Service, is creating one of the unique farms in the state of Virginia.
“There’s a lot of agriculture folks in Virginia watching it because no one in Virginia has really done it before,” said Kevin Keith, VDF senior area forester for Henry, Franklin, and Patrick counties.
Tim Service, is 64 years old, was born in Norfolk and grew up in Portsmouth. In 1966 his parents bought a vacation house in Meadows of Dan. Service went to school at Virginia Tech and spent his summers there.
“I knew this is where I wanted to end up” Service said. “When I got out of Tech, I moved up here.”
In 2002 he married his wife, Susan, and took over the responsibilities of his father-in-law’s farm.
Service graduated with a degree in music, but he developed his skills as a specialized beekeeper. According to the New River Beekeeper Association, Service sells four specialized breeds of queen bees.
“Sometimes I can’t produce enough to meet the demand,” Service said.
That’s when he decided to see if there was a program available to help him expand.
“It’s a grant program through NRCS. They are interested in helping farmers to keep their cattle out of the creeks,” Service said. “They’ll pay for the fencing and put [in trees] and shrubs to act as filters. Since your cattle can no longer get to water, they will help you provide water.
“Right now, I only have 10 cows. I’m just getting started.”
According to a release last month by the USDA, the NRCS has $300 million available to improve the nation’s water quality, combat drought, enhance soil health, support wildlife habitat and protect agricultural viability. Eligible partners include private industry, non-government organizations, Indian tribes, state and local governments, water districts and universities.
Josh Dodson, NRCS Stuart Field Office’s district conservationist, said Service qualified for a “water quality-based program” because “there was a previous tenant that was operating cattle, and they had direct access to water on the property.”
Dodson said they developed a “conservation plan where all the cattle are out of the streams” and because Service is “a bee producer he’s interested in not only increasing the forage for the livestock but improving the pollinator habitat.”
Service said that whole process began because he wanted to have 1 acre of “pollinator habitat” to help his bees. On their third visit, agents brought a specialist with them.
“He was a specialist in pollinator habitats and quail habitats,” Service said. “They looked at the pollinator plot, and he looked over my land and saw that I had some cutover timber and said, ‘That looks like a good habitat for quail.’
“I would like to get quail back. When I was a kid, you used to hear them all the time, you know? I miss that. I’ve raised some. I got some eggs and incubated some, just let them out so I could hear them. The foxes would eventually get them all.”
Service said the NRCS agent had a program exactly suited to his situation.
“It’s called the ‘Beef and Bobs program,’” Service said. “It’s warm-season-native grasses that are good for beef cattle, and they are great for bobwhite. They attract bobwhite like a magnet. Quail, grouse, turkey, pheasant, it’s all natural for them. We’re close to the Primland, it’s right over the edge of the mountain where they do the pheasant hunting, and they don’t get them all.
“The foxes and hawks get a lot of them, but there are some that make it. We had some to cross the driveway this spring. So, when this gets established, they will be more prevalent here.”
After a fourth visit by the agents, Service was approved for the program that has helped him expand his bee operation, create a cattle business and become a recognized private nature reserve.
“It’s absolutely beautiful,” Keith said. “You’ve never seen anything like this around here. We’re hoping to do more of these. I’m really pushing this pollinator habitat to a lot of landowners that I work with. We’ve got quite a few that have been approved, and I think are going to be implemented next year, so we should have some more going in next year in Patrick County.”
