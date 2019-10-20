It’s a family affair in the medical building near the hospital.
One warren of connected offices houses a medical training company, a medical transport company and a cosmetologist and trichologist.
Margaret Perkins and her niece and nephew, Sheree Dandridge and Roger Gravely, are sharing Suite 200 in the medical center at 315 Hospital Drive. Her sister, Barbara Gravely, is their mother, and their father is the late Roy Gravely. All are from Axton.
Perkins runs Perkins Medical Services; Dandridge runs It’s Your Time Hair Restoration Salon; and Gravely operates C.A.R.E.S.
Perkins, a licensed practical nurse, started her business in 1999.
While she was at an assisted living home in Chatham, she was asked to teach a class in medical technician – direct care. That’s a 32-hour course on how to give medications in assisted living situations and group homes, regulated by the Department of Social Services.
“The lady said, ‘I’d pay you $100 per person if you can teach this class,’” Perkins recalled. “I said, ‘Phew, that’ll be $500’ – because I was shy.”
However, she did it and continued teaching from that point on.
After a few years she needed more space to plan and occasionally conduct her classes, so for the past 15 years, she operated her teaching business out of the West Piedmont Business Development Center, on Church Street uptown.
“I’ve taught thousands and thousands of people the med tech,” she said. She also teaches National Safety Council first aid, CPR and AED classes and the 8-hour Medication Administration Training class for day care providers, as well as other classes and services. Most of her classes are off-site, and many are out of town.
Her daughters Jesetta Perkins, RN, and Alesha Perkins, LCSW, work with her as trainers.
Perkins is a 1973 graduate of Danville Community College. She worked at Memorial Hospital for 25 years, until in 1995 she became a nurse at Hooker Furniture, where she worked for 15 years. Her husband is James Perkins.
Surviving the flood
Gravely started his medical transportation service, C.A.R.E.S. (Caring, Affordable, Reliable, Efficient, Safe) two years ago. You’ve probably seen his vans whether you realize it or not – it was his vans floating in the flood on Memorial Boulevard in front of Hardees in 2017, he said laughing. Pictures of that scene were flying across the internet.
He was just getting his company started then. “I said, ‘Dang, who would have thought’” that could happen?
To add to the irony, he only just had moved his new vans to that location a week earlier. He said he had thought about using his home as the business headquarters, but his sister, who was running It’s Your Time Salon at 538 Memorial Blvd., had been inviting him to work out of her building.
As flood waters subsided, he and his friends acted fast. They got the water out – from one van, it was six buckets worth -- and took apart the vans to let the components dry out and changed the oil and other fluids a few times.
The vans are still on the road now, doing fine, he said.
However, right when the flood happened, he needed a van to work with while those two were drying out. He purchased another van across the state line, but when he brought it back to Virginia, he learned he could not register it for his business, because it was financed with a personal loan.
“There sure have been some challenges,” his aunt said.
When the flood happened, his business still was in the planning stages, close to opening. A month later, it was open and running.
Two years later, Gravely has four drivers operating a fleet of six vans – three that hold wheelchairs, three standard – providing non-emergency medical transportation.
Gravely said he always wanted to be an entrepreneur and had a close relationship with his uncle, the late James “Bro Boy” A. Martin Jr., whom many in the community say the nephew resembles. Roger Gravely worked for Warren Trucking for five years, then hauling cars.
“I worked for Goodyear, too. I just ain’t a factory” man, he said laughing. “I wanted my own business. I like helping people.”
More than hair
When she was graduated from Laurel Park High School in 1984, Dandridge also was graduated from the cosmetology program at Bassett High School.
She went straight to work at Tultex full time and at Triple S Beauty Salon on Fayette Street part-time.
The Triple S is an institution in Martinsville, Dandridge said: Owner Louise Schoolfield has been running it for more than 40 years.
“And she still looks good. I saw her last Saturday,” Perkins said.
“Her salon has houses or started a lot of us who are in business,” Dandridge said.
Dandridge rented a booth at A Touch of Love, under Lloyd Hairston, from the 1990s until 2005.
Meanwhile, Dandridge had continued to work full time in local industries. Her last factory job was with Hooker Furniture, until she was laid off in 2007.
She said that when the layoffs happened, and she was considering what to do next, it hit her just to plunge right in as a cosmetologist with her own shop – and she’s never looked back.
In 2007, Dandridge opened her own salon at 32 E. Main St. She and her aunt had planned on going into business at that time, she said, but they couldn’t find a building to suit both their needs. That’s when Perkins started in the incubator.
Dandridge moved her salon to the Memorial Boulevard shop – where “Mr. Reynolds is a wonderful landlord” – seven years later.
Lately, Dandridge has moved beyond cosmetology into looking into the reason why people lose hair – and how to prevent it. The science of that is called “trichology,” she said, and she is almost finished with a 1-year program from the National Trichology Training Institute in Georgia.
Trichology deals with scalp health, which is affected by myriad of factors ranging from nutrition to blood type to the body’s pH level, she said. “It’s a bridge between a cosmetologist and dermatologist.”
Other licenses and certifications include a doctoral degree of cosmetology from Miracle University in 2017 and Toni Love’s Training Center for non-surgical hair replacement in 2013.
When her aunt brought her to see the offices in the medical center for the first time, she was skeptical, she said. She would have preferred a place with windows.
Then “the first thing that came to me is that my aunt is a praying woman who has been praying for 10 years or more that our family would come under one roof” for business. “If she says ‘God said,’ who am I to say not?”
Their joint offices opened on July 1.
“I just thought it would be a good idea” for the three family businesses to operate in the same place, Perkins said.
“I wanted us to be together as a family, grow together, learn. It’s something special, where you feel good” to work in the same space.
