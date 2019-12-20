Korey Scales was born in Martinsville in 1976, baptized at the age of 5 and devoted his life to Christ and his beloved Shiloh Way of the Cross Church on Brookdale Road.
On Monday his heart gave out, and he died suddenly at the age of 43.
"We've had calls from Alabama and even Alaska asking about him," said Phyllis Hairston of the church. "Korey was raised in the church and active everywhere in the church. He was a contributor, loved people, outgoing with children, and they loved him. He would make you smile and pray with you."
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church is renowned for its choirs, and Scales was at the core of it. He was active in the Sanctuary Voices of Praise Choir, the Wings of Faith, the Shiloh Way of the Cross Church Mass Choir, the Brotherhood Choir, the Dodson Family Choir and the Virginia Diocese Mass Choir.
"He was the choir director, lead singer, drummer, and he drove the bus. He drove our VIP bus," Hairston said.
Shiloh has a fleet of buses, and its choirs tour frequently. Scales drove the lead bus. He was a longtime truck driver and had driven for Warren Trucking, Epes, J.B. Hunt, Mabe, Boxley, Quarry, Thompson Trucking, Cundiff Trucking and was currently employed as a driver for Cardinal Logistics in Rocky Mount.
"He would drive all over the country and try all of this different food," Hairston said. "He would come back and go in the kitchen and cook all of these different foods. He was a great cook."
Scales graduated from Fieldale-Collinsville High School in 1994, attended Patrick Henry Community College and was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 2002. He served with the Youth for Christ, Christian Education Department, the Brotherhood, and the Way of the Cross Church of Christ International Youth for Christ Department. He was a Deacon and Minister at Shiloh and was the Pastor's Usher and nephew.
Scales is survived by his wife, Melanie Williams Scales, and his two sons, Kolton and Mason, a large family and an even larger church family. His funeral is Sunday.
"Korey gave love throughout his life travels, whether it came back to him or not," Hairston said. "He was a good man and never met any strangers.
"We've had 11 church family deaths this year, and this comes especially hard at this time of year. We had our Christmas social Sunday night, and Korey closed out singing 'Silent Night.'
"At the end he sang, 'asleep in heavenly peace,' and the next day -- he was."
