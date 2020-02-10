If you want to vote in Virginia’s Democratic presidential primary next month, today is your last day to register to vote.
The election is March 3.
You can visit your local election office — find it at www.elections.virginia.gov/vro — by 5 p.m. today to register.
Or you can register online by 11:59 p.m.
If you register by mail, applications must be postmarked by today.
Any Virginian can check or update his or her registration name or address or register for the first time at the Department of Election’s online Citizen Portal at www.elections.virginia.gov/vote.
The requirements are simple. You must be:
- A U.S. citizen.
- A resident of Virginia.
- At least 18 years old by the date of the November General Election (Nov. 3, 2020). That means anyone 17 who will be 18 by election day and registers by Monday can vote March 3.
- Not registered and plan to vote in another state.
Voter registration applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices. You also can call for assistance at 800-552-9745.
— Staff report
