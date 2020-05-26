Henry County now has a toddler and another elementary-aged child who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
They were among seven new cases announced Tuesday evening by the West Piedmont Health District that continued a remarkable surge since the first of May.
District spokesperson Nancy Bell also confirmed two new cases in the city of Martinsville, which also has seen an even more dramatic spike.
Henry County has 84 positive tests for COVID-19, with 64 coming in May – nearly three per day -- and quadrupling the total for March and April combined.
Martinsville now has 35, and all but two of them have been found in May.
Bell has suggested that the drive-thru testing program at the Martinsville Speedway has helped expand the number of cases.
Her report Tuesday indicated a child between the ages of 1 and 5 years and another 5 to 10. She can’t provide any other details – for instance, are they related? or how they contracted the disease – but they are the youngest victims reported by Bell.
Besides those two, Henry County’s cases are five females and two males, and they also range in age from their 20s, 30s and 80s.
In Martinsville the confirmed cases are a male and a female in their 40s.
Seven cases in Henry County and five in Martinsville have required hospitalizations, and three people have died, including one at a call center in Martinsville where an outbreak occurred.
Patrick County (with 14) and Franklin County (with 34) round out the district.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that there are 39,342 cases statewide and 1,236 people have died. Another 4,325 have been hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.