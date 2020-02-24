Tonya Davis has been hired as the communications coordinator for the upcoming census through a $10,000 grant awarded to Henry County by the Harvest Foundation.
The Harvest Foundation also awarded $10,000 to the United Way of Henry County and Martinsville to help raise awareness about the importance of the census.
Davis will coordinate that work, which also “covers Martinsville and includes the West Piedmont Planning District,” a release from Harvest Foundation said.
The WPPD serves the counties of Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania, the cities of Danville and Martinsville and the town of Rocky Mount.
“The Harvest Foundation can only fund projects in Martinsville and Henry County, so although the WPPDC covers a regional area, the scope of this project will only cover Martinsville and Henry County,” Harvest Foundation Director of Communications Latala Payne Hodges said.
Davis is a Henry County resident, graduate of Magna Vista High School, attended Patrick Henry Community College before graduating from Radford University and is married to Blue Ridge Regional Airport Manager Jason Davis. She does freelance work in marketing and interior design.
“Her background is in marketing, and she’ll be working the Mustangs [Martinsville baseball team] this summer,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said.
Said Henry County Administrator Tim Hall: “Davis will work on the census effort until around early May.
According to the Census Bureau, between March 12 and March 20, households will begin receiving official mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail.
In April census takers will visit senior centers, group homes and college dorms. By May, census takers will start visiting the homes that haven’t responded.
“Fill out the card and send it back, call the phone number on the card, or you can go online and no one will knock on your door,” said Partnership Specialist Michael Stowers of the Philadelphia Regional Census Center speaking before Martinsville City Council earlier this month. “Ignore it, and there will probably be almost 100% chance someone will come to see you.”
Davis said she hopes to recruit six to eight volunteers to form a census committee that will help spread the word about the importance of taking part in the 2020 census.
“As the mother of two boys, I want the best education possible” in the area, Davis said. More funding means “more opportunities” for local residents.
Every person counted in the census represents about $2,000 in annual federal funding for the locality where the person lives. Likewise, everyone person not counts represents a loss of $2,000.
“There is a lot of money at stake -- $675 billion dollars is to be disbursed based on census numbers,” Stowers said.
However, nearly half of Henry County and Martinsville residents failed to take part in the last census in 2010. The county’s average self-response rate that year was 57%, and the city’s was 58%.
“We have a handle on a lot of demographic information that make us a good partner in terms of providing technical assistance,” WPPD Executive Director David Hoback said.
The data shows the west side of Martinsville and the Carver and Ridgeway areas in Henry County are those with the lowest participation rates.
According to information from the Census Bureau, the most difficult populations to count are children younger than five, LGBTQ persons, people of color, low-income residents, renters and single-parent households.
“Davis and the volunteer committee will conduct community outreach to call attention to the census and “get people interested from the start,” Hall said. “The process is coming.
“It’s not painful. It helps everybody - your neighbor and yourself. We need a wide-ranging community effort to pull it off.”
Davis said she is hoping the volunteer committee members will have a wide reach into the community.
“I would love to have a few [members] in leadership roles” since people tend to listen to leaders such as pastors, especially in African-American and Hispanic communities,” she said.
Towarnicki said having trusted leaders on the committee will help alleviate some people’s apprehensions about the kind of information collected by the census, such as internet access and computers in the home.
He added that he expected that committee members will go out and talk with people about the census. "City staff, especially in the community development office, also likely will be involved,” Towarnicki said.
Hall and Towarnicki both said Davis’ scope will not be limited to groups that did not respond in past censuses.
“Hopefully she will focus on everyone, every demographic, so people will know what to expect in responding to the census,” Hall said.
By July census takers will end their work, and in December the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and Congress as required by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.