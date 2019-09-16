The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident Friday in the Rangeley area of Henry County.
Jeffrey Ray Bowman, 53, of Fieldale was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck east on Dillons Fork Road about 10:50 a.m. Friday when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, the state police reported Monday.
Bowman was transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville, where he later died, the state police reported.
The accident happened just west of Route 1000 (Wigginton Road), according to the state police. Bowman was not wearing his seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation, but VSP Trooper D.A. Fulcher was not immediately available for comment.
Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum wrote in an email Monday: "The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call for a motor vehicle crash located at approximately 3075 Dillons Fork Road at 11:17 a.m. [Friday]. Responding agencies were Fieldale-Collinsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department, Henry County Department of Public Safety, Henry County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police."
