On a typical day at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Martinsville, about 33 planes enter and exit the runway.
But this is race week for NASCAR at the Martinsville Speedway, and that number can soar -- by as much as triple.
Jason Davis, the airport's manager, said the number of planes on any given day – even on race weekend – can greatly fluctuate. A member of the staff at the airport since 1996, Davis has been part of every Martinsville race weekend for more than two decades.
He said he has welcomed numbers of aircraft ranging from fewer than two-dozen to triple digits.
“It varies drastically. It just kind of depends. Sometimes it’s where they’re going next,” Davis said. “I’ve had 20 airplanes, and I’ve had 100 for the weekend.”
With races both Saturday and Sunday, Thursday through Sunday are the most popular days at the airport when NASCAR rolls into town.
“I’ve been here a long time and I’ve seen a lot of different planes and people come through here,” Davis said. “Our reputation is strong in the sense that we do put our best foot forward. We take pride in that.”
And the individuals who arrive on those four days vary just as much as the numbers of aircraft in the hangers, with the people flying into the Martinsville airport ranging from everyday folks to Hollywood celebrities, reality television stars and drivers.
During Davis' 23 years, stars including Paul Teutul Sr. from Orange County Choppers fame, Star Jones from The View and NASCAR drivers such as Tony Stewart, Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Carl Edwards and others have landed at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport.
“We see the entire spectrum. We see the race fan in his small, four-seat, single-engine Cessna with two of his buddies, and we see a race-car driver in his jet or a sponsor in their jet and everything in between,” Davis said. “We see a wide variety of airplanes that weekend. We welcome all of them because we’re a critical component, a conduit if you will, to the Speedway for that weekend.”
Smaller airports often attract celebrities attempting to keep a lower profile. The stars can often go about their business in the area without the fanfare they might encounter at a larger airport, such as those in Roanoke or Greensboro, N.C. Two other field-based operation airports in the area also likely see spikes in traffic, but phone numbers for them no longer are in service.
No matter who steps out of the plane and what time of the year they arrive, they all get the same welcome at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport – even on the busiest three weekends of the year. Making race weekend a great experience from the second a visitor enters the city is of utmost importance to the airport's employees.
“We put our best foot forward to open the door and roll out the red carpet for these people flying in for race weekend,” Davis said. “It’s important to all of us.”
There are several reasons people fly into Martinsville rather than use another facility. First, it’s the convenience of the location. From the airport to the track, it only takes about 15 minutes by car.
“It’s easier to get in and out of Martinsville,” Davis said.
However, the main reason, Davis speculated, is the hospitality each and every flier receives when arriving at the airport.
“You’re going to get that hometown treatment just like you do at the Martinsville Speedway. The Martinsville Speedway is special in the sense of how they embrace their fans. We feel the same way, too, about how we embrace our customers,” Davis said. “We are that front door of the community. We understand the value of that customer returning if they’ve had a good experience. That experience starts at the front door of the community and that could be anywhere. If they drive, they could stop at a restaurant. How are they treated? It’s no different than, how are they treated at the airport? They’re valued.”
Preparing for the influx of travels requires quite a bit of planning on the airport’s part – especially since they’re never quite sure how many aircraft will land.
“We bring in extra personnel, and we also prepare with extra fuel on hand,” Davis said. “We always take pride in how clean and neat we keep the airport, but we take it up a notch on race weekend.”
Davis said that typically there are three employees working the routine traffic. On race weekends he employs as many as seven, hiring some temporary workers and increasing the hours of his regular staff.
The airport also spares no expense to make race weekend extra special from the moment a guest arrives.
“We let them know that they are at a NASCAR event,” Davis said. “We will have banners. Believe me, they will know who the sponsor is. They will know there’s a NASCAR race in Martinsville on this weekend.”
In addition to the excitement in the air, race weekend has a positive economic impact on many area businesses. The local airport is no different.
“It’s significant. It is absolutely one of the most important weekends we have as an airport, and we are fortunate to have three races,” Davis said. “It’s significant to the fiscal bottom line. That’s how important it is to us. Aside from that, the most important thing is for them to have a good experience.
"That’s kind of the mantra that I live by because we are in this together as a community. When people are coming into your community to spend time and spend money, you want them to come back. You want them to tell their friends, ‘I had a great experience, and this is why.’ We take that seriously. It’s just a critical component to keeping this economic driver turning.”
