Train derails in Martinsville

A resident of Martinsville sent along this photograph of a train that derailed on Tuesday afternoon, throwing seven freight cars off the track near the People's Cemetery on Second Street. There were no emergency calls related to the derailment and no indication of injuries. As of Wednesday afternoon officials were telling the resident that they were trying to determine how best to remove the cars. Calls to officials for more information about the train and its load received no response.
