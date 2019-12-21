You may have seen the REVIVE! training billboard along Memorial Boulevard: “Learn to reverse an overdose. The law protects you!”
In 2019 alone, Ann Gibson of the Drug-Free MHC Coalition has trained about 350 people on how to administer naloxone -- also known by its brand name, Narcan -- to reverse an opioid overdose.
This includes law enforcement in both the city and county. However, with the widespread use and abuse of opioids, Gibson said she hopes more local people will take advantage of the free REVIVE! training and learn how potentially to save a life.
When someone overdoses on an opioid and stops breathing, naloxone can bring back that person long enough for help to arrive. Participants in the REVIVE! Training receive a free kit with two doses of naloxone, which is administered through the nose, as well as protective gloves and a mouthpiece and shield for doing CPR.
There are also two stickers that read “I’ve received naloxone” that a responder can put on the patient to let medical personnel know the person has had either one dose or two.
In just an hour, Gibson says, almost anyone can become trained on how to recognize and respond to an overdose and how to report it safely.
Participants will be taught to identify risk factors that may make someone more susceptible to an opioid overdose emergency. In addition, people will learn about their protection from civil liability if they administer naloxone.
“When you respond, you’re covered under the Good Samaritan law that you were acting under good faith,” Gibson said.
In addition, if naloxone is administered to a patient and it turns out they were not on opioids, “there’s no risk if it turns out to be something else,” she said.
A kit in every room
Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady said his department first took the REVIVE! training out of concern for officer safety. As first responders, “police officers were getting exposed to fentanyl and opioids,” he said. Fentanyl is synthetic heroin that can be 100 times stronger and more dangerous.
Now, the city police keep a naloxone kit in every room. Even civilian employees have had the training, because they could come in contact with it in the evidence room, Cassady said.
“It’s not a cure for the opioid problem, but it helps us save lives and assist however we can,” he said.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office shares that sentiment.
“We’ve had all of our sworn officers trained when they come on,” HCSO Maj. Eric Winn said. “We wanted to make sure that we have the equipment and ability to administer it if anyone has an overdose. Our officers have used it numerous times, and it’s been effective.”
In addition to people, the antidote also works on K9s that have been exposed to opioids, he said.
5 minutes are crucial
Fortunately, the local office of Virginia Department of Health provides the naloxone prescriptions at no cost. “It’s definitely a huge cost-savings for the localities,” Winn said. “Narcan is expensive, and it’s tough when everyone’s budget is tight.”
Cassady said The number of overdoses in the area varies widely.
“It comes in waves. Sometimes we have one a month, sometimes three in a night,” he said.
Having a naloxone kit on-hand can make the difference between life and death for someone having an overdose.
“We’ve got a great volunteer and paid rescue staff within the county, but it could take them 5 minutes or more time to get there” in an emergency, Winn said.
Unfortunately, both the city and county law enforcement said they have seen people who are addicted react angrily when they are revived. Naloxone “puts them in immediate withdrawal” Gibson said.
“A lot of times when they are revived, they’re not too happy with us. Narcan cancels out that high they had,” Cassady said.
Addiction problems do not discriminate. Both Winn and Cassady said they have seen people from every walk of life become destroyed by drugs.
“There are no socioeconomic or racial boundaries whatsoever,” Cassady said.
Ways to help
To help people recover from addiction, when someone overdoses, Piedmont Community Services sends a peer recovery specialist to the hospital to help them connect with services. PCS also offers same-day walk-in services for meeting with a recovery counselor, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their offices at 24 Clay Street in uptown Martinsville.
In addition to education and prevention, Gibson urged people to secure their medications at home so that family members or children are not exposed to them.
Local law enforcement agencies partner with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Drug-Free MHC on an annual drug take-back. The county jail and the city police department lobby also have permanent dropboxes where people can safely dispose of leftover prescriptions. The departments then burn or otherwise destroy the drugs.
This is preferable to other methods of destruction, because “if you put them in the trash or flush them down the toilet, they can get into the groundwater,” Winn said.
REVIVE! training is not just for people addicted to opioids. “Anyone of any age, of any stage of life can overdose,” Gibson said.
Even those using prescription painkillers in a legitimate way can be in danger. She shared that naloxone is often prescribed alongside any opioid prescription, just in case.
“The interest is there,” Gibson said of the training. “Where we would like to see it grow is in the community, with civilians.”
This includes users of opioids and their family members, she said, adding that she can provide training in a private setting if requested.
