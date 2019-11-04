At least two people were transported to Sovah-Martinsville on Monday following the second 3-vehicle accident of the day in the city.
At about 2 p.m. Martinsville Police, fire and rescue were dispatched to the scene of a collision at the intersection of Starling Avenue and Market Street.
Two vehicles -- a car and a sports-utility vehicle -- struck head-on, and another SUV hit the first one in the rear.
The injuries to the the two people did not appear to be life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
