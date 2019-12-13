Horsepasture Fire Chief Charlie Bradshaw and his wife, Sherri, died in a bizarre car crash shortly after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The Bradshaws were traveling east on Bouldin Road in Henry County when a tree inexplicably fell on their sports-utility vehicle, which left the roadway near 109 Bouldin Road and may have clipped a utility pole before careening into a wooded area and striking a tree. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
“I’m not sure if they hit the utility pole or not, but the vehicle drove through the tree that struck the vehicle, and there was a utility pole down, and then there was the vehicle in the woods, a few hundred yards away,” Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum said. “I couldn’t go down there and see that, I just couldn’t.”
The scene was almost surreal. The road was blocked off for hundreds of feet from the scene of the accident at both ends. A rescue worker was overheard giving directions to other responders:
“I don’t want anyone coming in here. No media, no one, unless it’s one of us."
The Horsepasture Fire and Rescue answered the call only to arrive at the scene of a horrific automobile crash and find that it had claimed the lives of its leader and his wife.
It was an emotional scene as rescue workers from Horsepasture arrived and then many others from surrounding departments were called in to assist. Hardened rescue workers who have seen it all turned away and walked back from the crash crying and broken down.
Witnesses at the scene said the Bradshaws had picked up their twin grandsons, who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash but survived.
“I’ve heard that rumor, but I can’t confirm it. I didn’t see them, so I just don’t know at this time,” Tatum said.
Henry County Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner released a statement from Henry County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Adams:
"The county is saddened to learn that Horsepasture Fire Chief Charles Bradshaw and his wife, Sherri, died as a result of injuries sustained during a motor vehicle crash earlier today. Chief Bradshaw loved our community and served it well. We are grateful for Chief Bradshaw’s service, unwavering courage as a first responder and his dedication to protecting citizens. We are also very grateful for the sacrifices made for our community by his wife Sherri. We offer our prayers and condolences. I ask our entire community to pray for Bradshaw’s family, friends, employees, and fellow firefighters.”
Trooper D.A. Fulcher of the Virginia State Police was the investigating officer on the scene.
“I can confirm there are two fatalities. The bodies are still in the vehicle awaiting extraction at this time,” Fulcher said. “Due to the people involved, I’m not going to say anymore at this time. Our PIO [public information officer] is working on a press release."
Sgt. Garletts, the designated PIO for Henry County, was unavailable and had not issued a release by the time of this report.
"Charles Bradshaw, captain of the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, civic leader and owner of Triangle Electric and his wife, Sherri, were killed in an automobile accident this evening on Bouldin Road. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan said.
Charlie Bradshaw received Henry County’s highest honor, the Jack Dalton Community Service Award, in 2005, and his mother, Nancy Bradshaw, had received the same award in 2008. His mother passed away in June of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.