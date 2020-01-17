The driver was seriously injured Friday morning when a tanker truck flipped on its side on U.S. 220 south of Ridgeway.
The truck, which was carrying milk, was traveling southbound just north of the North Carolina border when it left the right side of the road and flipped over.
The driver was was severely injured and transported by helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C.
One lane of the road is blocked by crews dealing with accident.
The cleanup will take some time, and further delays could ensue.
Check back for further updates.
