The latest list from the Virginia State Police show two children from Martinsville are missing.
Tashawney Nivea Gravely, 16, hasn't been seen since Dec. 18, when she jumped from her father's vehicle and ran.
Gavin A. Ingram, 17, has not been seen since Nov. 13, when he left a group home in Martinsville.
Gravely is described as a black female, 5 feet 8, 140 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, medium-brown skin and a neck tattoo.
"According to Gravely's father, he has been in contact with her and doesn't believe that she is in any danger," Martinsville Police Lt. Sandy E. Hines said. "Gravely jumped from her father's car and ran, as it was stopped at a light in the city."
Hines said Gravely ran towards the J. Frank Wilson Park on East Church Street Extension in Martinsville.
Ingram is described as a black male, 5 feet 3, 150 pounds, brown eyes, black hair and light-brown skin. When last seen he was wearing a black denim jacket and black pants.
Ingram had been released from the W.W. Moore, Jr. Juvenile Detention Home in Danville into the custody of the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services.
"Ingram walked away from a Department of Social Services worker at the Anchor Home on Market Street," Hines said.
The Anchor Home in Martinsville is a group home for boys, ages 13 to 17 who have behavioral and developmental issues.
Hines said both Gravely and Ingram have current outstanding detention orders.
If you see, or know of the whereabouts of either of these missing juveniles, you are asked to contact local authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.