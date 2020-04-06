An Axton man man died Sunday as the result of a wreck in Henry County.
According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts, John Lee Scott, 63, was driving a 2002 Ford Taurus north on Route 697 (Mitchell Road) at 12:40 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Route 650 (Irisburg Road) and was struck by a 2020 GMC Terrain.
Scott was wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
No other details were made available.
