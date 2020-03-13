egg_farm_road_wreck

This two-vehicle wreck occurred on Egg Farm Road in Patrick County Thursday afternoon.

 SUBMITTED BY PATRICK HENRY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon on Egg Farm Road in Patrick County. 

The Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department responded and the Virginia State Police investigated. 

The seriousness of the injuries were not made known.

No other details have been made available.

