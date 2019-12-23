A 2-vehicle collision just after noon on Monday in Martinsville left two people injured.
A pickup truck traveling south on Memorial Boulevard collided with a Ford Mustang moving north in the turn lane in front of City Auto Center.
The driver of the pickup truck was out of the vehicle when Martinsville Fire and EMS arrived. Two occupants of the Mustang remained in the vehicle awaiting medical attention.
The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. Virginia State Police, Martinsville Police and Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to the scene.
