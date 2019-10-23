The first grandfather clock to be awarded this race week in Martinsville was presented a few miles south of the Martinsville Speedway and did not go to a driver of a car or truck or any other obvious vehicle of the racing world.
It was in miniature and in a basket of trinkets that Henry County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams presented to officials of Advanced Revert LLC, a metals company from Great Britain that is the newest piece to the county’s economic puzzle.
This presentation was Wednesday afternoon at the gleaming training facility at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway, a few miles from where Revert will open up in the old DH Griffin Ridgeway Clocks factory at 1131 Mica Road.
Hence the symbolism of the clock, or maybe this was more a metaphor about the time being right for something new.
Revert chose Ridgeway as the first place it would set up business in the United States, completing a courtship that began on an economic development visit in April and culminated with the selection of the land during a weekend in July.
“This company is bringing new life to an old building and new energy to the community,” Adams said.
Revert is investing $5 million in the facility and will bring in 30 new jobs. No timetable for the official opening was announced during a formal presentation in a vacant industrial area. It will receive no incentives because of its business and financing structure.
The announcement was attended by dozens of officials, including state Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) as well as legislative representatives of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D) and U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Charlottesville).
Adams’ presentation of the basket was as much symbolic as metaphoric, but the idea of this clock representing a new kind of victory wasn’t lost on anyone.
“We are realizing our dreams,” said Andrew Skinner, vice president commercial for Advanced Revert. “For the past five years we have been exporting to America. At some point, we wanted to lay a foundation here.”
He described the trade mission that had brought him to Henry County in April and how he had returned in July.
“We found the property we wanted out on Mica Road,” he said.
Advanced Revert is a partnership between Revert Alloys and Metals, two established British companies. It declined an offer of incentives because of its business model.
Mark Heath, president/CEO of Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, said it was been “quite a journey since meeting Andrew on April 3 in Martinsville.” He described a visit to the facility in Sheffield, England, and of how he thought “this might be a fit.”
“When Andrew visited again in July, I knew he was serious.”
Allyson Rothrock, president of The Harvest Foundation, said the new company – on top of other recent announcements – was a statement about the economic growth in the region.
“We are less than a decade from historic unemployment in the county,” she said. “And now we are at full employment.”
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.