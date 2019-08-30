9th District U. S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) discussed wide-ranging issues during an interview on Monday with the Martinsville Bulletin, addressing topics such as whether he would run for re-election, the key issues in the district, the national economy, energy, the effects of tariffs and trade wars and, of course, his views of President Donald Trump.
Here is what he had to say:
On whether he will run for re-election next year:
“I haven’t made a firm decision, but the odds are pretty good. I have to sit down with my family sometime in the fall and think it over, but I have no reason that I won’t run.”
On what he thinks are the key issues in the 9th District right now:
“We’ve got to keep working on improving the job situation. Things are better than they were a few years back, but they’re still not where they ought to be or where I want them to be. ... [Henry County-Martinsville] has done some good things. ... They’ve brought in some new businesses.”
His take on the national economic picture:
“What I look at is how many people are employed, how many people are unemployed and looking for work. That number is vastly better than it was a few years ago. I’m pleased about that. We still need opportunities. We need to always be on the lookout for ways to … increase the stability of the economy, which is probably a bigger challenge here in the coalfields than it is, say, in the New River Valley and the [I-]81 corridor. We’re trying to make sure we have a diversity of jobs and so forth. I think Henry County and Martinsville have done a pretty good job of diversifying over the last couple of years, but when you had all your eggs in two or three baskets 25 years ago and those, baskets all collapsed, it’s hard to rebuild overnight.”
On energy strategy:
“I am 'for all of the above [meaning solar, wind, gas etc.].' This doesn’t say we can completely abandon fossil fuels.”
The effects of tariffs and trade wars in the district:
“There are winners and losers. Most of my farmers are very nervous, and they are currently on the losing side of that. [He also mentioned some adverse effects on transformer companies.] A lot of this is a gamble. It’s also a gamble, though, not to do anything. I think we made a mistake by not doing this 15 years ago or 10 years ago in taking the Chinese on, all their truly inappropriate trade practices. No question [predatory]. As a result, we lost some of our businesses here. We can get some of that back, but it will never be back to where it was. Certainly not textiles. Furniture we can get some of it back. We already have got some of it back, small pieces.”
What he thinks he is needed for health care:
“…Here’s the core. That doesn’t mean this solves everything, but here’s the core. It’s to have a reinsurance program, so that people with pre-existing conditions are guaranteed that they are taken care of. That reinsurance means that you have your private industry that is still out there, which I think is much more effective than the federal government in many ways, for people who can’t afford if they have a pre-existing condition of some note. ... But the ones that cost you more than, say, and you can pick a number, 5 to 10% of the average price of an insurance policy, the federal government ought to just pick that cost up, have some bean counters to make sure they are not getting ripped off by the insurance companies and have some regulations. And that’s where you may get some differences between Democrat plans and Republican plans, but the core is to have a reinsurance program that picks that cost up so that Patient A that has a pre-existing condition and Patient B that doesn’t are paying basically the same thing in the market for their insurance. They get to pick and choose, and then the federal government comes in for Patient A and picks up the additional cost to cover just that pre-existing condition. For some people that’s very expensive. For other people it may not be very expensive.”
On President Trump's actions:
“I think he’s doing some good things philosophically and policy-wise. You’re always going to disagree with some things. I don’t agree with his rhetoric. I really have a problem with the way he treats people in that regard, I think that leads to some misunderstandings of who he is. He’s just obnoxious at times, and a lot of people like that, but it drives me crazy. I was raised to treat people more politely. I’m not going to tell you that I’ve always done it the way I’d like to do it, but he goes out of his way sometimes to poke somebody in the eye when it’s not necessary or to make personal comments about somebody when it’s not necessary, and it drives me crazy because I want to talk about policy. I want to get issues resolved. [Griffith gave examples of people with whom he gets along and with whom he has worked on some bills.] … Why would I go out of my way when we disagree to call them names, because then we can’t work together on something else? I think the president, I understand he wants to be aggressive, but you can be aggressive in a much gentler way in my opinion. There needed to be some of the policy changes. He needed to be tough, but he didn’t need to be vitriolic in the process and he has been. That’s going to cause a problem for a lot of people when it comes time to vote. It may very well cost him the election.”
Is the 9th District pro-Trump?
“Absolutely. Even saying what I’m saying can get me in trouble in some quarters. … The district may be more pro-Trump today than it was four years ago or in 2016. The reason is a lot of the conservatives, particularly those who were concerned about the Supreme Court , life issues, were hesitant. Some voted for him. Some didn’t. They now believe that, notwithstanding his rhetoric, he’s doing what ought to be done in trying to protect unborn human life and even recently-born human life, and as a result of that, they are more enthusiastic today than they were in 2016. It will be interesting to see the numbers because suburban women, of which I have a few, not a lot, clearly dislike his personality. Will they be able to overcome that? I don’t know. Of course it depends on who the Democrats nominate. If they nominate someone who is so far to the left, those folks may just choose not to vote at all, which will skew the percentage number. Then you have to do the digging work to see how many people didn’t vote. Yeah, the district is heavily pro-Trump.”
