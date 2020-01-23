A break in a water main underneath East Church Street between Hooker Street and Chatham Heights Road sent repair workers scurrying to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Martinsville water resource workers arrived within 45 minutes to assess the damage, heavy equipment was in place, and repairs were being made.
“We have a leak in a 12-inch main,” Sewer Maintenance Crew Supervisor Ricky Hundley said. “There are actually two 12-inch mains underneath the street, so we had to find out which one and then where.”
The westbound side of East Church from Chatham Heights Road to Hooker Street was closed, and Martinsville police were directing traffic while repairs were being made.
A section of the road about 6 feet wide and 12 feet long was being removed in order to access the pipe.
“It looks like we’re right on it,” Hundley said.
As more of the roadbed was removed, water began gushing to the top and running down East Church Street.
Hundley said he did not know what caused the pipe to break, but he suggested a sharp temperature change or fluctuation in water pressure could cause an already weakened section of the pipe to give way.
“It may have been the recent cold weather, or the possibility of the recent use of a nearby fire hydrant used to fight a fire at the Scrub Board Laundromat across the street earlier this week,” Hundley said.
Repairs may not take long, but Hundley said he had no idea how long it would take to repair the road so it could be reopened.
“Once we get to the break, we wrap it and seal it up, sort of like a big Band-aid,” Hundley said, assuming the leak can be sealed and a section of the pipe doesn’t have to be replaced.
