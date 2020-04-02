For the second consecutive week unemployment claims in Henry County took a huge spike, following the national and statewide trends of people seeking help as the COVID-19 epidemic eliminates jobs and work hours.
Some 957 people filed new claims in Henry County in the week ending March 28, more than quadrupling the 231 who had filed the week before – a difference of 726 or 314%.
On top of that, the report from March 21 was 10 times greater than the 20 unemployment claims filed on March 14, just as the pandemic was about to take hold and events and access were starting to be limited.
Those rates were more aggressive than the trend across Virginia, where nearly 115,000 people filed claims for unemployment benefits, more than doubling the heavy numbers from the week before.
The Associated Press said that those claims in the past two weeks were equal to those filed during a full three months of the worst stretch of the Great Recession more than a decade ago.
The report released Thursday by the Labor Department show that 114,104 Virginians filed jobless claims in the week ending March 21. The total for the week ending March 21 was 46,277.
In the prior month before the spike claims averaged about 2,600.
New claims also grew significantly in both Martinsville and Patrick County, although the numbers were smaller.
Patrick County saw claims climb eight-fold, from 30 to 235. On March 14 there had been two claims in the county.
In Martinsville rates roughly tripled from 11 to 31. There had been only two claims on March 14.
That means that region-wide there were nearly 1,000 new claims this week when two weeks earlier there were only 24 total.
Danville was among the areas hardest hit by new claims, with 1,715, which was third worst in the state per 1,000 residents as calculated by VirginiMercury.com.
Those filing claims were having difficulty because they were overwhelming the Virginia Employment Commission. Calls to a toll-free number set up to process claims either couldn’t be completed or were placed on hold for hours.
Applicants are urged to file their claims online, but that system is showing strains as well. A message on the employment commission's website assures applicants that their claims are being processed even though the system is not providing confirmation of a submitted claim as it's supposed to.
The commission says it's also in the midst of revamping its online form to try to conform the more liberal filing rules approved by Congress as part of a $2 trillion stimulus package.
Nationally there have been roughly 10 million people to file for unemployment in the past two weeks.
Jeannette Chapman, an economist at George Mason University, told The AP on Thursday that the regional economy around Washington, D.C., including northern Virginia, should expect to see essentially the same type of recession as the rest of the country.
In the past the large number of government employees had protected that region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.