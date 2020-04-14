Power should be restored today for a few dozen customers of Appalachian Power in Henry and Patrick counties who remain without power this morning as a result of the powerful storm that ripped through Southern Virginia on early Monday morning.
Appalachian Power had said late Monday that it hoped to have all roughly 1515 customers in those two counties restored by end of the day. Appalachian Power spokesperson Teresa Hall had said Monday morning there were 730 customers in Henry County and 785 in Patrick County.
But there are 27 customers in Henry County, 30 in Patrick County and seven in Franklin County still dark this morning.
Most of the outages for Henry County are between Bassett and Stanleytown. Other areas include Collinsville, Villa Heights, Mount Olivet Road, Irisburg Road and Spencer.
Power company officials say all power is expected to be restored by the end of the day.
The storm awoke many Martinsville at 5:01 a.m. to the sound of tornado sirens. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area until 5:30 a.m.
Although there were no sightings of a tornado within the city limits, high winds and heavy rains caused damage and power outages.
City utility workers were on the scene of downed trees in the road at the intersection of Prospect Hill Drive and Spruce Street.
A short distance east of the intersection on Spruce Street, one of the taller utility poles was leaning noticeably and one lane of traffic nearest the pole was closed off.
Crews with bucket trucks were seen at various locations in the Druid Hills area restoring power.
The powerful wind and rainstorm that swept in from the west caused downed trees and power lines and in its wake spawned deadly tornadoes that killed more than two dozen, including at least one near Greensboro, N.C.
Tornado warnings were issued in the region, but there is no report of a touchdown. An F1 tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Alamance County, N.C.
Appalachian Power reported heavy outages across its coverage area, including 21,000 in Virginia and another 32,000 in West Virginia. The company said there are numerous large outages, including more than 100 that each affect more than 100 customers.
As of 5 p.m., there are around 500 customers without service in Tennessee, 4,700 in Virginia and 19,300 in West Virginia.
Heavy rains caused flash flooding in various parts of Virginia, including in both Bristol and Roanoke areas.
