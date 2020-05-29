UPDATE: Henry County, Martinsville approaching 100 positive cases of COVID-19

Data collected by the Virginia Department of Health suggests Henry County likely will surpass 100 cases for the coronavirus this month.
The VDH’s data report released Friday morning showed 99 positive tests in the county, up from 16 recorded as of May 1.
Later Friday Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, released five more cases for the county. Bell now has provided data on 95 cases of COVID-19.
These newest were four females – one in her 20s and three in their 50s – and a male in his 40s.
They were not listed as new hospitalizations.
Bell had announced five cases as well on Thursday evening, but only three of those were in Henry County. There also was one in Martinsville and another in Franklin County.
The three named on Thursday in Henry County were all males, ranging in age from their 30s to their 60s.
The case in Martinsville – its’ 38th case, all but two in May – is also a male, in his 50s.
As of Friday morning VDH reported 42,533 cases statewide. There have been 1,358 deaths statewide, and some 4,429 are hospitalized.
Patrick County, which is part of the West Piedmont District, now has 18 cases, and Franklin County has 35.
