Many Martinsville residents were awakened at 5:01 Monday morning to the sound of tornado sirens.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area until 5:30 a.m.
Although there were no sightings of a tornado within the city limits, high winds and heavy rains caused damage and power outages.
City utility workers were on the scene of downed trees in the road at the intersection of Prospect Hill Drive and Spruce Street.
A short distance east of the intersection on Spruce Street, one of the taller utility poles was leaning noticeably and one lane of traffic nearest the pole was closed off.
Crews with bucket trucks were seen at various locations in the Druid Hills area restoring power.
Meanwhile, Appalachian Power reports continued power outages for a relative few customers in Henry and Patrick counties following the surge of storms overnight that swept across Virginia and West Virginia.
Appalachian Power spokesperson Teresa Hall said late Monday morning there were 730 customers in Henry County without service, and 785 customers are without power in Patrick County.
The powerful wind and rainstorm that swept in from the west caused downed trees and power lines and in its wake spawned deadly tornadoes that killed more than a dozen, including at least one near Greensboro, N.C.
Tornado warnings were issued in the region, but there is no report of a touchdown.
Appalachian Power reports heavy outages across its coverage area, including 21,000 in Virginia and another 32,000 in West Virginia. The company said there are numerous large outages, including more than 100 that each affect more than 100 customers.
The company warns that continued high winds this afternoon could cause more outages because soil is heavily saturated and more trees could fall.
Appalachian Power said that its employees and contractors are assessing damage, clearing safety hazards and repairing damage on outages affecting large numbers of customers. Some crews from outside the service area are assisting, but that aid has inhibited by restrictions caused by COVID-19.
The company says its estimates of restoration are uncertain but could take several days.
This article will be updated.
