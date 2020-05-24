UPDATE:
12:09 p.m.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that heavy rains Sunday triggered a landslide next to and downstream of Philpott Dam in Bassett. No injuries have been reported.
The landslide, which damaged the switch house and the transformers area, caused a temporary power outage at the dam when it damaged the backup generator.
Crews remain on site to restore power to the dam so that it can continue to control the release of water, the Army Corps of Engineers reports. There are no anticipated downstream impacts, according to reports.
--------------------------------------------------------------
BASSETT -- Emergency workers rushed to Stanleytown Health and Rehab on Sunday night, and homes in the Bassett area reportedly were evacuated as a steady downpour brought what was called "historic flooding" along the Smith River in Henry County.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a Flash Flood Emergency – more severe than a warning – about 10:20 p.m. that will remain in effect until 6:45 a.m. Monday. It applies to Martinsville, Henry County and Franklin County. Henry County also declared a state of emergency.
Flood waters are moving down the Smith River, and the river may not crest for several more hours, the NWS said in its alert.
Water was shown to be over the top of at least one bridge across the Smith River in the Bassett area.
The Smith River gage at Bassett has reported a stage of 12.5 feet for the past two hours and may be malfunctioning, the NWS said.
About a half of inch of water rose into Stanleytown Health & Rehab, located at 240 Riverside Dr. in Bassett.
Emergency vehicles, including rescue boats, arrived on the scene, but by about 10 p.m. a possible evacuation was stopped, and first responders departed.
Significant other flooding in the region threatened the homes of some residents, with several having been flooded by what the NWS termed “is now believed to be historic flooding.”
An emergency evacuation center was opened at Bassett High School.
The alert said the flooding is life-threatening and recommended those in low-lying areas seek shelter. This would include low water crossings, creeks, streams and underpasses in the city.
The flood waters are moving down the Smith River, the advisory said, and may not crest for several more hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.