UPDATED: 2 more cases in Henry County, 1 more hospitalization in Martinsville

Two more positive cases for the coronavirus in Henry County and another hospitalization in Martinsville emerged Saturday as cases in the West Piedmont Health District in May continue to spike past the total for March and April combined.
These are added to the four cases announced Friday to give the county 34 total cases, but 18 of them have been diagnosed since May 1. Martinsville now has five and three this month – and it’s the second hospitalization in two days.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, made the announcements in emails sent Saturday afternoon. Cases are listed in the municipality where the person lives.
The latest hospitalization in Martinsville is a male in his 50s with an unknown exposure to the virus. He is hospitalized to be treated for COVID-19.
The cases in Henry County are a male in his 30s and a woman in her 50s.
The man had a known exposure to the virus, but the female had unknown exposure. Both are being isolated at home, and their close contacts have been identified.
On Friday, a woman in her 40s from Martinsville was hospitalized. She had unknown exposure to the novel coronavirus. Her close contacts have been identified.
None of the cases in Henry County had to be hospitalized, but two of those identified Friday were young males – one in his 20s and one in his teens. The others are women in their 30s and 50s.
The teenager and female in her 30s had known exposures to the virus, but the others did not.
All four are isolated at home, and their close contacts have been identified.
The Virginia Department of Health’s data report on Saturday morning showed that deaths across the commonwealth had surpassed 1,000.
VDH reported Saturday that there are 29,683 cases and 1,002 deaths statewide. Some 3,724 people have been hospitalized.
That number did not include Saturday’s cases in Henry County. The county has had six hospitalized and two deaths. Three of Martinsville’s four cases hospitalized.
Patrick County has six cases. Franklin County, also part of the West Piedmont District, has 30 and now has one death.
By comparison Danville now has 44 cases, and Pittsylvania County has 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.