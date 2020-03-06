Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday an SUV left Rich Acres School Road and became mostly submerged in a pond.
A woman and two children managed to escape from a Mazda CX-5. The woman was taken to Sovah Health - Martinsville with non-life-threatening injuries while the children were unharmed.
Henry County Public Safety and the Ridgeway Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
Virginia State Police were investigating and no other information was immediately available.
