The latest Henry County resident to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus had traveled outside the United States 14 days before the onset of her symptoms.
The woman, who is in her early 40s, had been in Pakistan, said Nancy Bell, population health manager for the Virginia Department of Health's West Piedmont District. The resident developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 26 and was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Although last week local doctors were reporting that it usually takes more than a week for test results to come back, lately test results have been coming back within a couple of days.
That’s because “test capacity is increasing because some smaller labs are starting to accept test kits,” Bell said.
The woman is unemployed and is isolated at home during her recuperation.
The previous three cases in Henry County – the last one on Friday who contracted the illness at home – all are being treated at home.
One of them is an employee for Lowe's at its store at 1059 Commonweath Blvd. in Martinsville.
Martinsville Lowe's Store Manager Mike Mayes had referred all questions to the Lowe's corporate offices in Mooresville, N.C.
Public Relations Sr. Analyst Pedro Chen on Tuesday confirmed that person's employment. He did not identify even the person's gender.
"The well-being of our associates and customers is Lowe's priority, and we have confirmed a COVID-19 case of a Lowe's associate at our Martinsville store," he said. "The associate has been quarantined and is receiving care. This associate last worked on March 21st.
"The store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines. In an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave."
As of Tuesday no patient in the West Piedmont District has been hospitalized in Sovah-Martinsville.
Across Virginia there are 3,333 total cases of the virus. Deaths are at 63, and 563 have been hospitalized.
Neither the city of Martinsville nor Patrick County has had a positive test result.
Danville’s total grew to 15 and Franklin County’s to 11 in the latest report.
On the positive side only about 11% of the 28,645 people tested have proven positive.
