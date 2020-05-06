UPDATED: Fourth positive test for coronavirus in Patrick County is a young woman

A fourth positive case for the coronavirus has been found in Patrick County.
The West Piedmont Health District made the announcement on Wednesday night in an email from Nancy Bell, the district's spokesperson.
This case is a female in her 30s with a known exposure to the COVID-19. She has no travel history.
She is being isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified.
This follows Bell's announcement Tuesday of a third case in Patrick.
That was a woman in her 60s with unknown exposure and no travel history. She is being isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified.
Also on Tuesday the Virginia Department of Health announced that a Henry County man has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The case, Henry County ‘s 20th and third hospitalization, is a man in his 70s. He had an unknown exposure to COVID-19 and no travel history. His close contacts have been notified.
As is customary, Bell did not say where the man is being treated.
Henry County has had one other hospitalization, and that person died last month. Martinsville, which has had two cases, has one hospitalized.
But the data about hospitalizations is not tracked completely by the VDH.
“From a health district perspective, hospitals are asked but not required to notify us when positive cases are discharged,” Bell said in an email response to questions from the Bulletin. “Likewise, when someone is isolated at home and later requires hospitalization, there’s no law mandating that we are informed.”
VDH did not update its data report as of Wednesday afternoon.
The state was reporting 20,256 confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning. That doesn’t include the cases announced by Bell.
Franklin County, which also is in the district, has 23 cases.
These new cases came on the day when the number of deaths in Virginia continued to rise even if hospitalizations were flattening. The VDH’s data showed through Monday its highest weekly average death toll from COVID-19 to date. The death toll from the virus stands at 713.
