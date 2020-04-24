UPDATED: Health department now says no new cases in Henry County

West Piedmont Health District's announcement earlier today that Henry County had a new positive case was inocorrect.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the district, said in an email that this new case, a female in her 50s, actually was the new case in Franklin County.
The West Piedmont district includes Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville.
Franklin County has 19 cases as of Friday morning.
Bell also confirmed that the Virginia Department of Health had included that case incorrectly in its morning report.
Henry County still has 11 positive cases following the announcement on Thursday afternoon about a man in his 20s who had known exposure to COVID-19 case(s) and who is being isolated at home.
There also was a second positive case announced in Patrick County.
This is a woman in her 60s. She, too, has had known exposure through a household contact to a COVID-19 case.
“She has been isolated at home,” Bell said in the email. “Her close contacts have been identified.”
Martinsville is the only municipality in Virginia that has not reported a positive case.
Only one case in Henry or Patrick counties has required hospitalization.
A Henry County man in his 60s died at Sovah-Martinsville more than a week ago.
Death totals in Virginia now have surpassed 400 with a of about 20% leap since Thursday morning.
VDH this morning reported 11,594 cases and 410 deaths statewide. Some 1,837 have been hospitalized out of more than 69,000 tests — or about a 17% positive test rate.
Danville is up to 31 cases, with 13 people hospitalized and one death, and Pittsylvania County has 11 positives, with four hospitalized and one death.
