Schools in Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County as well as Patrick Henry Community College are now closed.
Carlisle School and King's Academy are still on a 2-hour delay.
Temperatures were right at freezing with rain falling and the 100 percent forecast of continuing rain.
Henry County and the entire region remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m., the National Weather Service's office in Blacksburg said.
Other school districts around the region, in both Virginia and North Carolina, also have delayed classes for Friday.
Temperatures plunging below freezing with light rain has created the potential for icing, which could impede motorists, affect power lines and even delay schools on this morning.
Total ice accumulations could be up to two-tenths an inch, the NWS said.
Isolated power outages and tree damage are possible. Bridges, overpasses, untreated roads and sidewalks and lesser used secondary roads will be slippery.
Stay tuned for further updates.
