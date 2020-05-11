Henry County officials confirmed Monday that an employee who works in the administration building has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said officials became aware of the case late Monday morning.
The case was one of five new positive tests for the novel coronavirus in Henry County discovered by the Virginia Department of Health on Sunday and Monday.
And one of those five is also the county’s fifth hospitalization.
This new information, announced in an email from Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, pushes to 27 the total number of cases in Henry County since late March.
Hall said in the county’s statement that “the worker hasn’t been in the administration building since Tuesday, May 5. As a reminder, our building has been closed to the public since April 1.”
“We are initiating a ‘deep clean’ of the building, and we’ve taken the opportunity to remind employees of the importance of social-distance expectations. These include frequent washing of hands, the wearing of masks, and the maintaining of a 6-foot social distance circle,” Hall stated.
It’s uncertain which of these new cases might be the employee for the county or which one has been hospitalized, although that case is known to be a female.
Bell’s email said three females, one each in their 30s, 40s and 50s, and two males had tested positive.
All five had known exposure to COVID-19.
The VDH does not say the severity of a hospitalized case nor does it say at what facility the person is hospitalized. A spokesperson from Sovah Health-Martinsville said without a patient’s name no information could be confirmed about the new hospitalization.
The other two females are being isolated at home, and the close contacts of all three have been identified.
One male is in his 40s, the other is in his 50s. Both had known exposure to COVID-19. They are isolated at home, and their close contacts have been identified.
As of Monday morning, the most recent data available from VDH, there are 25,070 cases of COVID-19 statewide. The death toll is 850, and there have been 3,300 hospitalizations.
Some 149,436 individuals have been tested statewide, meaning about 17% tests are positive, but the VDH doesn’t supply the numbers of tests by county or even health district.
Anecdotally the numbers of tests in Martinsville and Henry County have increased because of the drivethru testing at the Martinsville Speedway.
Martinsville has two cases and one hospitalization.
Patrick County has four cases and no hospitalizations. Franklin County, also part of the district, has 28 positive cases.
Steven Doyle of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report. Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
