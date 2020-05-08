UPDATED: Henry County has a 21st positive case

Henry County has a 21st positive case for the coronavirus.
The West Piedmont Health District made the announcement on Thursday night in an email from Nancy Bell, the district’s spokesperson.
This case is a man in his 60s with a known exposure to the virus.
He shows symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and is being isolated at home.
His close contacts have been identified and quarantined.
This follows news of a fourth case in Patrick County: a female in her 30s with a known exposure to the COVID-19. She has no travel history.
She is being isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified.
Latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health show three cases hospitalized in Henry County -- one of whom died -- and one in Martinsville.
Bell could not answer questions about patients of COVID-19 in Henry County and Martinsville who had been hospitalized at Sovah-Martinsville. She said that hospitals aren’t required to report to the Virginia Department of Health when a person who was being treated for the virus has been released.
Sovah spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald reiterated Thursday her response from last week when asked about the status of three patients known to have been hospitalized. A fourth from Henry County is known to have died.
“I can continue to confirm we are treating and have treated a few patients that have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) at our Martinsville facility, but we will defer to the VDH for the latest number of cases in our community,” Fitzgerald said in an email.
VDH's data for Friday morning -- there had been technical delays during the week -- sowed 22,342 confirmed cases.
The death toll rose to 812, and the number of hospitalized patients was 3,059.
Henry County has 21 positive cases, and the city of Martinsville two. Franklin County, which also is in the district, now has 25 cases.
