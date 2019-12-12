All schools in the Martinsville area will be on a 2-hour delay Friday morning because of potentially hazardous roads.
Patrick Henry Community College announced its delay early Thursday evening.
That followed similar announcements from Henry County Public Schools, Martinsville, Carlisle School and King's Academy in Axton.
Henry and Patrick counties -- and, yes, the city of Martinsville -- are part of a large portion of the region under a Winter Weather Advisory for Friday that has been issued by the National Weather Service's office in Blacksburg.
Other school districts around the region, in both Virginia and North Carolina, also have delayed classes for Friday.
Temperatures plunging below freezing and the likelihood of light rain has created the potential for icing, which could impede motorists, affect power lines and even delay schools on Friday morning.
The warning begins at midnight and will continue to 7 p.m. Friday. Difficult travel conditions and some power outages are possible.
Total ice accumulations could be up to two tenths of an inch, the NWS said.
Stay tuned for further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.