UPDATED: Henry County resident dies of COVID-19

Another resident of Henry County is dead because of COVID-19.
This death, the county's third, was included in the data report released Wednesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.
No announcement or details have been announced by the West Piedmont Health District. Typically the gender, age and basic information about the person is disclosed. Names and location of death are withheld.
Cases are registered in the county where a person resides, not necessarily where that person has worked or was being treated.
As of Wednesday Henry County continues an amazing surge in cases with eight more that push its total to 92, with all but 16 coming in May. That's a rate of nearly three positive tests a day for the novel coronavirus.
One other person also has been hospitalized.
Martinsville is up to 29 cases (including a new hospitalization), and Patrick County has reached 15. Almost all of those have been in May as well.
On Tuesday night, we learned that Henry County has a toddler and another elementary-aged child who have tested positive.
They were among seven new cases announced by District spokesperson Nancy Bell. She also confirmed two new cases in the city of Martinsville.
Including Tuesday's data, Martinsville has 35 total cases, but the VDH site shows a lower total. Sometimes the data reporting is uneven.
Bell's report Tuesday indicated a child between the ages of 1 and 5 years and another 5 to 10. She can’t provide any other details – for instance, are they related? or how they contracted the disease – but they are the youngest victims reported by Bell.
Besides those two, Henry County’s cases are five females and two males, and they also range in age from their 20s, 30s and 80s.
In Martinsville the confirmed cases are a male and a female in their 40s.
Eight cases in Henry County and six in Martinsville have required hospitalizations. Martinsville has had one death.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that there are 40,249 cases statewide and 1,281 people have died. Another 4,385 have been hospitalized.
This report will be updated.
