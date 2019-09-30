Two people were injured and one was trapped following a head-on collision on U.S. 58 in Horsepasture on Saturday night caused by a vehicle driving in the wrong direction.
One of those injured was transported with a non-life-threatening injury.
The Virginia State Police continues to investigate but has released no names or details.
Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum wrote in an email on Monday that EMTs responded to a call at 7:47 p.m. in the area of 18311 A.L. Philpott Highway.
Charlie Bradshaw, chief of the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, said Monday morning, “I know for sure they took one to the hospital.”
Tatum wrote in the email that one victim was taken to Sovah-Martinsville.
One eastbound lane of U.S. 58 was blocked until 8:56 p.m. while workers absorbed fluids leaking from the vehicles
