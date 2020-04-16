A man hospitalized at Sovah-Martinsville has become the first person in the district to die as a result of COVID-19.
Sovah Health spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald confirmed “a COVID-related death at our Martinsville campus,” although she could not provide details of the person’s identity, citing patient confidentiality concerns.
This came Thursday a few hours after the Virginia Department of Health Department said its district that includes Henry County had recorded its first death from infection with the novel coronavirus.
The West Piedmont Health District did not release the location of the patient – although that’s typical in many states – or any other information about the death.
The district includes Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville.
The patient at Sovah-Martinsville, whose hospitalization was announced last Friday, was known to be a man in his 70s who had known exposure to the virus and had developed symptoms on April 4.
He was one of eight confirmed positive tests in Henry County. All the others were isolated at home, and at least one had recovered from the virus before being diagnosed positive.
Franklin County as of this morning has had 15 positives, and data released Thursday by Carillion Clinic, which operates the hospital in Rocky Mount, stated there had been no additional deaths in its system.
Patrick County is one of six counties that have had no positive cases.
“By state code, VDH can disclose only the health district of residence for a fatality,” VDH spokesperson Rob Parker said.
As of this morning the death total in Virginia was 208.
“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the West Piedmont Health District, said in a release. “On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to this person’s family.
“Unfortunately, we’ve learned that those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.”
In some patients, especially those at-risk patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions, like diabetes, heart or lung disease or compromised immune systems.
“We have our first death in the district,” Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the district, told a group of community leaders in a meeting Thursday afternoon
She reiterated that the first batch of 25 COVID-19 tests at the Martinsville Speedway were negative, but tests from Monday and Wednesday remain at the lab.
She also reminded officials that Gov. Ralph Northam is “continuing the stay-at-home order until June 10 and is going to extend the non-essential business closures with some leniency built in.”
She said Northam would update those policies on Friday.
Martinsville Bulletin reporter Kim Barto Meeks, Local Editor Steven Doyle and reporter Bill Wyatt contributed to this reporter,
