Patrick County now really does have its first official positive test of the coronavirus.
A case in Patrick County was listed as positive this morning by the Virginia Department of Health's daily report.
But Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, about 90 minutes after the VDH released its data, said that was a mistake.
Then at about 4 p.m. Tuesday a newly positive case was announced.
Bell said in an email this first case was identified "today (4/21/20) at 1:31 p.m.
"The one reported this morning on VDH's website for this locality was an error," she wrote in the email. "It was from another district."
This case has been identified as a male in his 40s with a history of domestic travel.
He is being isolated at home, Bell said, and his close contacts have been identified and quarantined.
On Tuesday morning Bell had written about the false case that "we have contacted the Office of Epidemiology regarding this, and it is a Pittsylvania county case.
"It was a data entry error on their part. We still have no cases of COVID-19 in Patrick County. It may be corrected within the next few days."
Patrick County had been one of six remaining counties of the 95 in Virginia with no positive tests. The remaining five counties are on the state's southern and western borders.
Martinsville is the only independent city of 38 in the state that has not recorded a positive. Henry County has 10 positive cases -- the only hospitalized victim died last week -- and Franklin County has 16.
Danville's case count continues to rise steadily, up to 29 as of Tuesday morning, a total of about double what it was last week. Pittisylvania County added a new case and has seven (although that could be growing by one more).
Across the state VDH reported Tuesday morning that there are 9,630 cases and that 324 have died. Some 1,581 people remain hospitalized.
Those statistics do not include the case from Patrick County on Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.