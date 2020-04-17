Henry County has two more positive tests for the coronavirus -- one man and one woman.
That data emerged in Friday morning's report from the Virginia Department of Health and comes the day after the one person hospitalized in the area died at Sovah Health-Martinsville.
The man is in his 50s and had known exposure to the novel virus that causes COVID-19, Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, said Friday.
"He is isolated at home, and his close contacts have been notified and isolated," she wrote in an email
The woman is in her 50s and had no known exposure.
She, too, is isolated at home. and her close contacts have been notified and quarantined.
The county now has had 10 positive tests, with those patients contracting the virus in various ways, and all but the one fatal case have recuperated at home.
One man was diagnosed positive after he had recovered.
VDH reported Friday there were 602 more cases than on Thursday, the biggest single-day growth of the pandemic. There are now 7,491 cases in Virginia, which is about five times what there were on April 1, — 1,484.
There have been 231 deaths. Some 1,221 remain hospitalized.
Neither Martinsville nor Patrick County has had a positive case.
Danville has 22, Pittsylvania County 6 and Franklin County 15.
This article will be updated.
