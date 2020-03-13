Martinsville has yet to see its first case of COVID-19, but city officials today put in place contingency plans that show a clearer focus of what school and government officials intend to do should more serious steps become necessary.
Martinsville City Public School officials are relying on the Martinsville-Henry County Health Department and the Virginia Department of Health to tell them if they should close schools system-wide in an effort to reduce the risk of community spread during the pandemic.
Otherwise, Martinsville schools would remain open and continue to practice the preventative measures already in place. Should someone be confirmed as having COVID-19, the building that they were in will be closed, and everyone who works and attends that facility will be dismissed for two to five days while the facility is cleaned and disinfected.
In the event the Martinsville-Henry County Health Department or the Virginia Department of Health recommends closing, all students would be given individualized instructional packets, so they can continue their lessons at home.
Custodians would remain at work cleaning and disinfecting the buildings.
The cafeterias and Albert Harris Elementary School and Patrick Henry Elementary School would open daily at 11:30 a.m. for one hour to provide meals and snacks free to students and $3.50 per meal for adults.
Plans are to begin the temporary food service within two days of a system-wide closure, and additional sites may be opened if there is a need.
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki says his staff continues to monitor national, state, regional and local information related to the coronavirus.
"We discussed this earlier in the week at our regular staff meeting, met yesterday afternoon with representatives from police, fire, EMS and the sheriff's office to discuss updates and the governor's announcement [of a state of emergency]," Towarnicki said Friday morning. "I anticipate meeting again sometime today following the 11 a.m. phone conference with Virginia Department of Emergency Management."
Signs have been posted throughout City Hall reminding everyone to practice preventative measures.
"We're discussing internally how we will handle a situation where facilities may need to be temporarily closed, who the essential personnel are and how we arrange staffing in such situations," Towarnicki said. "Many city operations do not simply have the ability to completely shut down - regardless of what the situation may be there still must be police, fire, EMS, water and sewer plant operations and electric distribution so those employees are being encouraged to take extra precautions in regard to their own personal situations."
The city will use its own website, Facebook, and the Martinsville government channel on Comcast to update citizens with the latest information.
Towarnicki said the city will continue to adapt how it would operate and function as needed because of the rapidly changing situation.
"Out of an abundance of caution, I would suggest to residents they consider temporarily avoiding situations where they are in close quarters with others, avoid direct contact when possible, closely monitor their own personal health, check on elderly family and friends, and do the best they can to simply ride this out until things get better," he said.
