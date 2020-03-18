Out-of-school students across the region began receiving free meals on Wednesday.
Martinsville City Public Schools, Henry County Public Schools and Patrick County Public Schools put their plans into motion to make sure students in all three school districts do not go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrick Henry Elementary School Cafeteria Manager Phnesisa Roberterson was under a tent with 30 hot meals in the school parking lot when meal delivery began at 11 a.m.
“This may be the only meal a child will get today,” Robertson said. “We’ve got a hot meal for any student that comes and a snack for later.”
Some 200 meals were prepared at Patrick Henry Elementary School, and seven had been picked up during the first hour of a 90-minute window, from 11 a..m. until 12:30 p.m., when students could take advantage of curbside service.
Early participation was only slightly better at Albert Harris Elementary School. Makinley Gravely, a ninth-grader at Martinsville High School, visited the tent set up there.
“This makes 16,” Albert Harris Elementary School Cafeteria Manager Shanika Moyer said as she handed Gravely his meal. “We prepared 400 meals for pickup or delivery.”
Online surveys gave Robertson and Moyer an idea of how many meals to prepare, but no one really knew what to expect.
“Most of the meals are on the buses for delivery,” Robertson said.
And MCPS Director of Human Resources Sarah Byrd said bus delivery was by far the preferred method for students to get their meals.
“They served approximately 500 meals today out of 600 made,” Byrd said. “They sold approximately 10 adult meals.”
By 1 p.m. about 50 students had picked meals up at Albert Harris Elementary. Byrd did not have a figure for the total at Patrick Henry Elementary.
“Today was the first day, and we had no idea what to expect, but one bus had to go back to pick up more meals,” Byrd said.
Byrd declined to identify that bus, citing privacy concerns under the free meal program.
“It was a successful first day,” said Byrd. “Now we just have to determine which buses need more [meals], and we can do that through meal counts.”
In addition to the free opportunity for all students, city schools have made the daily meal with a snack for any adult at a cost of $3.50, and the service will continue on weekdays as long as the mandated closure is in effect.
Parents and caretakers are not allowed to pick up the free meal for students. Instructions stipulate that the student must be present at the bus stop in order to receive a meal.
The program appeared to get off to a slow start. Bus No. 14 on Fayette Street stopped at a house at the intersection of Fayette and Glen Streets, and the driver honked the horn for several minutes.
When no one came out of the house, the driver moved on to the next house near Fayette Street and Memorial Boulevard. He honked the horn and again waited for several minutes. No one came out of the house, so the driver pulled away with the free meals still intact.
Bus No. 14 was assigned to deliver meals on Armstead, Swanson, Jackson Streets around 11:30 a.m, 1st, B, 2nd, F, 3rd, and A Streets around 11:40 a.m, and Roundabout Road and Cardinal Lane at 11:50 a.m.
Martinsville City Public Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Services Felecia Preston said if the demand justified it, she would consider expanding the meal pickup service to additional areas, but the two locations offered Wednesday appeared to be more than adequate.
Henry serves about 1,200
Families of public school children still can sign up for free meal delivery or pickup in Henry and Patrick counties. Officials noted children in the home between ages 1 and 5 are also eligible for meals, even if they are not enrolled in school, as are 18-year-olds, as long as they reside in the district.
Henry County Schools kicked off food deliveries Wednesday, serving four different meals to an estimated 1,200 students, school spokesperson Monica Hatchett said. Each student received a hot lunch for Wednesday, breakfast and a deli lunch for Thursday, and a breakfast for Friday.
The next delivery is scheduled for Friday, and these will continue each Monday, Wednesday and Friday as long as schools remain closed.
“We expect our numbers to increase by a few hundred because we still have families signing up,” Hatchett said.
Henry County families can still enroll using a link emailed to them by the school district Monday evening and over the weekend. It is also posted on the division’s Facebook page.
“We are excited to be able to do this for our students,” Hatchett said. “We are so very grateful for the many, many volunteers who came out to help pack and distribute meals — teachers, staff members, and community volunteers all helped on our buses to make sure students got their meals. We are also appreciative of the grocery bags donated to us by Walmart, Food Lion, and community members to make delivery a little easier as well.”
Hatchett added that “because today was a new experience for everyone, there were certainly hiccups along the way. Our team learned a great deal and is working to make Friday’s deliveries more efficient.”
Patrick started Tuesday
Patrick County served 371 students on Tuesday and 398 Wednesday, Superintendent Dean Gilbert said. District officials plan to serve meals again Friday. Food can be delivered or picked up from the child’s school.
More information and the online signup form are available at http://www.patrick.k12.va.us. Those without internet access can sign up by calling their child’s school.
Gilbert said meals will be available for pick up or delivery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children age 1 to 18 this week. As in Martinsville, the Patrick County student must be present in order to receive the school meal.
Kim Barto Meeks of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report. Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
