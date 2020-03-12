Patrick Henry Community College announced late Thursday that it would be closing its campus and extending spring break because of the threat of COVID-19.
Virginia is under a state of emergency with 17 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus, and Gov. Ralph Northam responded on Thursday by declaring a state of emergency and canceling conferences and out-of-state travel for public employees. There are more than 1,300 cases scattered across the U.S. – some within an hour’s drive of Martinsville — and dozens of deaths, and those numbers are changing rapidly.
PHCC joined schools of all levels in almost every state in adjusting schedules for classes and sports.
The school in a release said spring break, which is underway, will be extended through March 21, and no classes will meet next week. Campus offices will remain open next week.
But the campus will be closed Friday for deep cleaning and sanitizing and also will close for that purpose on the next four Fridays: March 20, March 27, April 3, and April 10.
On those off days schedules and assignments will be handled on a class-by-class basis and weekend activities continue as scheduled.
PHCC also has canceled sports events scheduled for the next couple of weeks.
“This situation is fluid and changing constantly,” PHCC President Angeline Godwin said in the release. “We are fully committed to making the needed changes quickly and efficiently as they arise. At this point in time, we will focus on limiting possible exposure [and] expanding our regular cleaning and sanitizing regimen.”
Otherwise leaders in Martinsville have been largely quiet about plans. Concerned shoppers seeking protective supplies have been streaming into grocery stores and buying up supplies around the area, as schools and other agencies were preaching cleanliness and good personal hygienic habits as the imperative steps during this pandemic.
Most universities in Virginia have closed campuses and are conducting classes online – a trend seen in many states – and K-12 schools also are closed in some areas and states, including, for instance, the entire state of Ohio for the next three weeks.
Henry County Public Schools were monitoring and adjusting sports schedules, but otherwise officials of those schools and Patrick County Public Schools have not responded to requests for updated plans about how they might be prepared to deal with the virus and what might trigger changes in normal schedules for students.
Martinsville City Public Schools Superintendent Zebedee Talley said his system has altered its plans by canceling “field trips involving great distances or large crowds outside our community.”
The Martinsville High School marching band and jazz band were set to travel to Disney World in Florida next week, but Talley said that trip is in the process of being rescheduled.
But sports events will continue as scheduled.
“We are monitoring our athletic schedule and following the lead of the VHSL [Virginia High School League],” Talley said. “No sporting events have been canceled at this time. “
Two athletic directors contacted by the Bulletin said they would know more on Friday about the scheduling.
Parents’ responsibility
MCPS Director of Pupil Personnel Services Felicia Preston issued a statement Thursday that essentially was a rehash of her presentation at a school board meeting earlier this week.
“At this time, there is no threat or concern of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Martinsville City Public Schools,” Preston wrote in her statement.
“Schools have purchased Clorox wipes and/or sanitizing sprays for classroom use.”
She said that updated information will be provided at martinsville.k12.va.us and that the school system will follow guidelines provided by the local health department and VHSL, but the ultimate safety of the children is the parents’ responsibility.
“We always encourage parents to make decisions in the best interest of their children,” Talley said. “We have developed an instructional plan to ensure the continuity of learning and equity for all students.
“Parents and students can follow our webpage and social media. Our Alert now system will also be utilized if necessary,” Talley said.
Church changes
Large churches in some states have been canceling services, but none in the region has reported any change in its operation except those under the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.
Bishop Barry Knestout announced adjusted liturgical guidelines to take effect immediately in all parishes, schools, residential adult care centers and campus ministries within the diocese:
- Cease distribution of the Precious Blood (Christ is fully present under both species of the Blessed Sacrament).
- Refrain from shaking hands during the Sign of Peace (bow or verbal gesture is appropriate).
- Refrain from holding hands during the Lord’s Prayer.
- Remove holy water from the baptismal and holy water fonts.
The release said the diocese continues to urge anyone who is ill to stay home and avoid attending Sunday Mass out of concern for others.
Cara Cooper and Steven Doyle of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report. Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 236.
