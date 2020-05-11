A second person in Henry County has died from the effects of COVID-19.
The announcement came late Monday in an email from Nancy Bell, the spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District.
Privacy laws don’t permit the Virginia Department of Health from identifying the person or the location of the death or any details about the case.
But Sovah-Health spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald confirmed that death was a patient at the hospital.
“We can confirm that we have had a death of a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 today [Monday],” Fitzgerald said in an email. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family that lost their loved one.”
She reiterated that patient privacy laws preclude any further comment or details.
The announcement of this death was accompanied the revelation of five other positive tests and one other hospitalization in Henry County.
As of Monday morning — before this announcement — four persons in Henry County had been hospitalized, and one of them had died.
On April 16, Fitzgerald had confirmed a COVID-related death at the hospital.
Before Monday the most recent hospitalization, announced on Friday, was a man in his 70s with known exposure to COVID-19. He had no travel history, and his close contacts had been identified and quarantined.
Fitzgerald this past week confirmed the hospital had treated several patients but couldn’t say if that most recent case disclosed by VDH was one of them.
Neither she nor Bell can confirm the status of the other hospitalizations from mid- and late-April.
Statewide there have been 850 deaths as identified this morning by the VDH. That number does not include this latest death in Henry County.
As of Monday afternoon, 81,456 people in the U.S. had died from COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in late February. That represents about 29% of the more than 283,000 deaths worldwide.
